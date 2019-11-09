ScreenPlay ep. 51: Obi Wan TV Series Announcement

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby share their reactions to the announcement of an upcoming television series based on Obi Wan Kenobi, a popular character in the Star Wars universe.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.