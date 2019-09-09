ScreenPlay ep. 50: The Mandalorian TV Series (Trailer)

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Monday, September 9, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby give their reactions to the first trailer for "The Mandalorian," an upcoming television series set in the Star Wars universe.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.