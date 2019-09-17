(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Cpl Fernando Moreno with your Marine Minute.

    The Marine Corps is always looking towards the future. Advancing our warfighting capabilities through new technology is vital, so what better place to see these advancements than the Modern-Day Marine Expo. The expo is held from September 17th to the 19th in Quantico Virginia where experts in military technology show off their latest advancements to all in attendance. Michael Regnar, a retired Marine major general, had this to say,

    “Modern-Day Marine is a very large military exposition. It’s the largest in the marine corps with 400 different vendors and about 25 different nonprofit charitable organizations that showcase the most modern technology the most current programs that safeguard our American service members. So, we run the entire spectrum of equipment and programs to safeguard and enhance the capability of the modern military members.”

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2019
    Date Posted: 09.17.2019 16:06
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Fernando Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Technology
    Quantico
    Innovation
    Modern Day Marine Expo
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD

    Marine Minute