Recently, Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion 5th Marine Regiment carried out a live fire exercise with M1A1 Abrams Tanks at Camp Buehring Kuwait. Gunnery Sergeant Travis Colson, platoon sergeant of Native Platoon had this to say,



"Tanks are important for the MEU because it brings direct armored firepower on the battlefield instantly. A lot of the organic MEU assets don't have the capability to kill another tank or to kill armored vehicles. A tank is on the ground with you and it's there when you need it all the time. This exercise benefits me and my Marines tremendously. It gives us the opportunity to train within our MOS, and just diversify what we're used to. This training environment out in Kuwait is kind of similar to where were from in the United States, but it's just a different country with different rules, different equipment running it with different people. You get to learn from all those different things and the marines will take that information and those skill sets and bring it back to our parent command. Hopefully to teach the next generation of tankers."



