In 1942, Marines captured an airfield during the Battle of Guadalcanal. This was a key victory in the Pacific Campaign. The skills used then are still being used today. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit execute a simulated airfield seizure. While aboard the USS Wasp, Marines set conditions to establish a forward arming and refueling point. Before seizing the airfield, Reconnaissance Marines insert using a high altitude low opening parachute jump onto the objective. Once the objective is surveyed, Marines from the Battalion Landing Team insert via MV-22 B Osprey from more than 250 miles away. After perimeter security is set, a CH-53E Super Stallion air-delivers vital equipment. The Marines move the gear from the drop zone and in a short time, the forward arming and refueling point is setup. Training in these challenging conditions, Marines remain focused on winning in combat.



