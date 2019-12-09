(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Dylon Grasso with your Marine Minute.  

    In 1942, Marines captured an airfield during the Battle of Guadalcanal. This was a key victory in the Pacific Campaign. The skills used then are still being used today. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit execute a simulated airfield seizure. While aboard the USS Wasp, Marines set conditions to establish a forward arming and refueling point. Before seizing the airfield, Reconnaissance Marines insert using a high altitude low opening parachute jump onto the objective. Once the objective is surveyed,  Marines from the Battalion Landing Team insert via MV-22 B Osprey from more than 250 miles away. After perimeter security is set, a CH-53E Super Stallion air-delivers vital equipment. The Marines move the gear from the drop zone and in a short time, the forward arming and refueling point is setup. Training in these challenging conditions, Marines remain focused on winning in combat.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2019
    Date Posted: 09.12.2019 15:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59785
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107216281.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Dylon Grasso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recon
    31st MEU
    USS Wasp
    Parachute Jump
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD

    Marine Minute