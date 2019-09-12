(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 12 September 2019

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Airmen from the 31st Maintenance Group at Aviano Air Base, Italy came up with an innovative solution to fix an issue that would have cost the air force over $100,000. Also, airmen interested in pitching their innovative ideas can sign up for the Air Force's annual Spark Tank competition.

    Air Force Radio News 12 September 2019