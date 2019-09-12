Today's stories: Airmen from the 31st Maintenance Group at Aviano Air Base, Italy came up with an innovative solution to fix an issue that would have cost the air force over $100,000. Also, airmen interested in pitching their innovative ideas can sign up for the Air Force's annual Spark Tank competition.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2019 14:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59782
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107215837.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|31
This work, Air Force Radio News 12 September 2019, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
