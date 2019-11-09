(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 16 - AF Handbook 1 Phone Application

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2019

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Robert Guest 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    On the pod, Chief Master Sgt. Steve West, Air Force Handbook 1 program manager at Air Education and Training Command's Studies and Analysis Squadron, discusses the AFH1 phone application intended for both professional development and promotion testing prep. Chief West talks about the learning tools inside the app, as well as resources and saved content capabilities of the app, which is available on both iOS and Android at no cost to Airmen.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 16 - AF Handbook 1 Phone Application, by 2nd Lt. Robert Guest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFH1
    Mach-21 Airmen Podcast

