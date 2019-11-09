Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Dylon Grasso with your Marine Minute.



Marine Raiders with Marine Special Operations School take part in the Special Operations Forces Horsemanship Course at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California. The purpose of the Horsemanship Course is to teach SOF personnel the necessary skills to ride horses as well as load and maintain pack animals for military applications in environments where modern technology isn't viable. The course to use pack and ride animals was halted in 1953 but began again in 1983 during a program to test the value of pack animals. SOF Horsemanship Course Chief Veterinarian had this to say about the course,



"The SOF Horsemanship Course is designed to take a layperson with little or no experience with working with horses or mules and teach them to safely and effectively transport themselves and their gear in rough terrain. It's designed for the special operators to be able to have an additional tool in their basket to do that."



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.