    NWS190905 - Kadena Air Base Housing

    JAPAN

    09.05.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Hugo Delgado 

    AFN Okinawa

    Lt Col Paul Frantz, Commander, 718th Civil Engineer Squadron at Kadena Air Base speaks with AFN about the Defense Policy Review Initiative (DPRI), an agreement between the U.S. and Japanese governments. He also speaks about asbestos, where it comes from and how to avoid it.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2019
    Date Posted: 09.11.2019 02:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59758
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107206159.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS190905 - Kadena Air Base Housing, by SSgt Hugo Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Interview
    Civil Engineer Squadron
    Kadena AB
    AFN Okinawa
    718 CES

    NWS190905 - Kadena Air Base Housing