(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Pillars 78 - Healthy Relationships Part 4: Trust

    The Pillars 78 - Healthy Relationships Part 4: Trust

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2019

    Audio by Catherine White 

    363rd ISR Wing

    Chaplain (Capt.) David, IMA to the wing chaplain, Maj. (Dr.) Reed, wing psychologist/Surgeon General, Tech. Sgt. Johanna, mental health technician, and Tech. Sgt. Jacqulyn, NCOIC of religious affairs, 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue the podcast, "The Pillars," with the fourth topic, trust, in their five part series on healthy relationships.

    On each episode, the 363d ISR Wing Airmen Resilience Team finds a brief resilience topic, so you can practically fix any potential roadblocks you encounter, and finish a better wingman, Airman, and leader! Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Sleep, Caffeine, Morning Routines, and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes, and YouTube.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2019
    Date Posted: 09.10.2019 07:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59728
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107201875.mp3
    Length: 00:18:00
    Year 2019
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 43

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pillars 78 - Healthy Relationships Part 4: Trust, by Catherine White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #resiliency
    #resilient
    #363 ISRW
    #TWENTY-FIFTH AIR FORCE
    #363d ISR Wing
    #363d Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing
    #The Pillars Podcast
    #Airmen Resilience Teams #ART

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    The Pillars 78 - Healthy Relationships Part 4: Trust