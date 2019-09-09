(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    09.09.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Benjamin Whitten 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Private First Class GarrettGillespie with your Marine Minute. Recruits and Marines return toParris Island from Albany, Georgia to continue their training September 6th.Recruit Training Regiment Commanding Officer, Col. Christopher P. O' Connor hadthis to say,  "I want to make sure Ithank the local community, the state of Georgia, Marine Corps Logistics BaseAlbany. Everybody here has been incredibly helpful and supportive. That’sreally allowed us to hit the ground running and do what we’ve been doing inParris Island. If you look at what they do in 12 weeks of training, everyminute counts. The drill instructors have been teaching their young recruitsdrill, formations, weapons handling, knowledge, guided discussions along ourvalues of honor courage and commitment. The training does not stop. We’ve beenable to get done quite a bit, honestly more than I thought. I think therecruits are going to have had a good experience here in Albany, and then getright back into training in Parris Island without really losing a step." That's it for your MarineMinute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2019
    Date Posted: 09.09.2019
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MCRD Parris Island
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    Marine Minute
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    hurricane Dorian

    Marine Minute