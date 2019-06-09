Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Ben Whitten with your Marine Minute.



Recruits from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island successfully move out of the path of Hurricane Dorian September 3rd. The Marine Corps continues its mission of training recruits temporarily at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia. Recruits continue their journey to earn the title of United States Marine through training events to include close order drill, martial arts training and infantry patrolling techniques. All recruits remain organized by their training battalion and pick up where they left off in the 12-week training cycle. India Company Commander, Captain Tiffany Aguiar had this to say,







“We're able to do Battalion Commander's inspections, we're able to do snap-ins, knowledge, reiterations. It gives more individual time for the recruits and their drill instructors. We’re accomplishing the same training missions that we are at Parris Island. We’re not losing and discipline, we're not losing any instruction and it’s just being maintained at a different location."



That’s it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Mairnes.mil.