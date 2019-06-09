(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Benjamin Whitten 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Ben Whitten with your Marine Minute.

    Recruits from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island successfully move out of the path of Hurricane Dorian September 3rd. The Marine Corps continues its mission of training recruits temporarily at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia. Recruits continue their journey to earn the title of United States Marine through training events to include close order drill, martial arts training and infantry patrolling techniques. All recruits remain organized by their training battalion and pick up where they left off in the 12-week training cycle. India Company Commander, Captain Tiffany Aguiar had this to say,



    “We're able to do Battalion Commander's inspections, we're able to do snap-ins, knowledge, reiterations. It gives more individual time for the recruits and their drill instructors. We’re accomplishing the same training missions that we are at Parris Island. We’re not losing and discipline, we're not losing any instruction and it’s just being maintained at a different location."

    That’s it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Mairnes.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2019
    Date Posted: 09.06.2019 14:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59710
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107191867.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Albany
    Evacuation
    Parris Island
    Recruits
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    Hurricane Dorian

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Marine Minute