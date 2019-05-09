(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    YA 19 Opening Ceremony Audio

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2019

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Tony White 

    7th Infantry Division

    Exercise Yudh Abhyas 19 kicked off this morning with Bayonet Division Soldiers from the 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team and soldiers from the ADGPI - Indian Army at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

    The two-week exercise is the 15th joint training iteration between the partnered armies and further increases their trust for one another and strengthens their joint capacity.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2019
    Date Posted: 09.05.2019 14:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59701
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107188993.mp3
    Length: 00:12:41
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YA 19 Opening Ceremony Audio, by SFC Tony White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indian Army
    US Army Pacific
    US Army
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    7th Infantry Division
    99th Mountain Brigade
    1-2 SBCT
    US INDO-PACOM
    YudhAbhyas19
    Yudh Abhyas 19
    6th Mountain Division

