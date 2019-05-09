YA 19 Opening Ceremony Audio

Exercise Yudh Abhyas 19 kicked off this morning with Bayonet Division Soldiers from the 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team and soldiers from the ADGPI - Indian Army at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.



The two-week exercise is the 15th joint training iteration between the partnered armies and further increases their trust for one another and strengthens their joint capacity.