    Shout Out

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2019

    Audio by Paul Wenzel 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Short audio clip of Maj. Whit Collens of the Thunderbirds inviting middle Georgia to the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2019
    Date Posted: 09.05.2019 14:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59695
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107188756.mp3
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shout Out, by Paul Wenzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Robins AFB
    Thunder over Georgia 2019

    Shout Out