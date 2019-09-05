(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 05 September 2019

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: A few resources and step to make sure you're prepared for what to do before, during, and after a hurricane.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 05 September 2019, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Radio News 05 September 2019