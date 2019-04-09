(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Suicide Awareness Month (Radio Spot)

    GERMANY

    09.04.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos 

    AFN Bavaria

    NARRATION:

    "This is Brigadier General Christopher Norrie, Commander for 7th Army Training Command. September is Suicide Prevention month, so we want all of our Service Members and their families to know that the theme for this month is 'Be There.'

    "We must prevent Army suicidal behavior and encourage families, friends, neighbors, coworkers, and battle buddies to get help if they find themselves in need. Every Soldier is a valued member of the Army team. We want to help you. We care about you. You are a member of the Army family."

    TAGS

    Suicide
    September
    Army
    Suicide Awareness
    Be There
    7th Army Training Command
    Brig. Gen. Christopher Norrie

