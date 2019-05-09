ScreenPlay ep. 49: Star Wars - The Rise of Skywalker (Trailer 2)

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Thursday, September 5, 2019. Hosts Army SSG Stephen Dornbos and Army MSG Erick Ritterby share their excitement over the second teaser trailer for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film set for release in December 2019.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.