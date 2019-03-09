ScreenPlay ep. 48: The Addams Family (Trailer)

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Hosts Army SSG Stephen Dornbos and Army MSG Erick Ritterby discuss the latest trailer for the 3D animated film "The Addams Family."



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.