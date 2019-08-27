ScreenPlay ep. 46: It - Chapter Two (Trailer)

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Hosts Army SSG Stephen Dornbos and Army MSG Erick Ritterby discuss the second trailer for the movie "It: Chapter Two," and how it's effectively frightening for them.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.