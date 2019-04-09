Bahrain Beat: U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia, (PATFORSWA) Task Force 55-1 Command, Warrior of the Month Program

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (September 4, 2019) The U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia, (PATFORSWA) Task Force 55-1 Command, initiated a new warrior of the month program. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.