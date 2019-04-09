This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (September 4, 2019) The U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia, (PATFORSWA) Task Force 55-1 Command, initiated a new warrior of the month program. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2019 03:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59674
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107186917.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia, (PATFORSWA) Task Force 55-1 Command, Warrior of the Month Program, by PO1 Sylvia Nealy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT