    Pacific Pulse: 21 August 2019

    JAPAN

    08.20.2019

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sampson 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, the 18th SEACAT Exercise kicks off in Singapore, Marines with Rotational Force-Darwin participate in Exercise Southern Reach, and Maritime Training Activity Malaysia 2019 comes to a close.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2019
    Date Posted: 09.05.2019 02:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59668
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107186785.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 21 August 2019, by TSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United States
    USMC
    Australia
    Malaysia
    Singapore
    Military
    USN
    Marines
    SEACAT
    MRF-D
    MTA Malaysia 2019
    Southern Reach

    Pacific Pulse: 21 August 2019