On this Pacific Pulse, the 18th SEACAT Exercise kicks off in Singapore, Marines with Rotational Force-Darwin participate in Exercise Southern Reach, and Maritime Training Activity Malaysia 2019 comes to a close.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2019 02:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59668
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107186785.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 21 August 2019, by TSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT