Lab Life - Episode 14: Crampons, Mountains and Oxygen Deprivation - A Mountain Laboratory

In this episode of the Lab Life podcast, we talk to Kevin Schmidt, a mountain climbing researcher looking into how oxygen deprivation effects your cognitive functions at altitude.



To learn more about the Air Force Research Laboratory, visit www.afresearchlab.com or follow us on social media at @AFresearchlab.



To leave feedback on this show and offer suggestions for future episodes, email us at lablifepodcast@gmail.com.