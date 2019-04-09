(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lab Life - Episode 14: Crampons, Mountains and Oxygen Deprivation - A Mountain Laboratory

    Lab Life - Episode 14: Crampons, Mountains and Oxygen Deprivation - A Mountain Laboratory

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2019

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    In this episode of the Lab Life podcast, we talk to Kevin Schmidt, a mountain climbing researcher looking into how oxygen deprivation effects your cognitive functions at altitude.

    To learn more about the Air Force Research Laboratory, visit www.afresearchlab.com or follow us on social media at @AFresearchlab.

    To leave feedback on this show and offer suggestions for future episodes, email us at lablifepodcast@gmail.com.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2019
    Date Posted: 09.04.2019 15:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59653
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107185537.mp3
    Length: 00:48:16
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 80

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Life - Episode 14: Crampons, Mountains and Oxygen Deprivation - A Mountain Laboratory, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    podcast
    science
    research
    Lab Life

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Lab Life - Episode 14: Crampons, Mountains and Oxygen Deprivation - A Mountain Laboratory