    Air Force Radio News 04 September 2019

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The U.S. Space Command was formally established by the DOD as the 11th Unified Combatant Command, with Air Force General John W. Raymond as Commander.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 04 September 2019, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Radio News 04 September 2019