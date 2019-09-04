Today's story: The U.S. Space Command was formally established by the DOD as the 11th Unified Combatant Command, with Air Force General John W. Raymond as Commander.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2019 15:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59648
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107185106.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|48
This work, Air Force Radio News 04 September 2019, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
