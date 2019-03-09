(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Private First Class Garrett Gillespie with your Marine Minute.


    Recently in the Corps, Marines and Sailors from the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit completed an amphibious landing exercise in Djibouti, Africa. Marines from the 11th MEU performed an amphibious assault after departing the well deck of the USS Harper's Ferry during an exercise to seize a mock enemy objective. Harper's Ferry and 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean. Company Commander of India Company, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion 5th Marine Regiment Major Victor Garcia, explained that amphibious assaults are one of the MEU's primary missions; a capability that makes the MEU one of the most lethal and responsive crisis response forces in the DOD arsenal.


    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2019
    Date Posted: 09.04.2019 09:32
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Dylon Grasso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Minute