    Brig. Gen. Howard C.W. Geck TOA Comments

    KUWAIT

    09.03.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Veronica McNabb 

    184th Sustainment Command

    Brig. Gen. Howard C.W. Geck, commanding general of 103d Sustainment Command, comments from the Transfer of Authority from 184th Sustainment Command to the 103d Sustainment Command on Sep. 3, 2019, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (184th Sustainment Command Public Affairs)

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Howard C.W. Geck TOA Comments, by SSG Veronica McNabb, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    First Team
    103d
    184th
    EverThere
    Will Succeed

    Brig. Gen. Howard C.W. Geck TOA Comments