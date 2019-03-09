Brig. Gen. Howard C.W. Geck, commanding general of 103d Sustainment Command, comments from the Transfer of Authority from 184th Sustainment Command to the 103d Sustainment Command on Sep. 3, 2019, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (184th Sustainment Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2019 12:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59631
|Filename:
|1908/DOD_107180016.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Howard C.W. Geck TOA Comments, by SSG Veronica McNabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT