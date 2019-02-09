U.S. service members work with the Italian EOD force and the Jordanian Armed Forces during the EOD Detonation exercise at Eager Lion 2019. U.S. Navy LT Doug Swezey, Commander Task Group (CTG) 56.1, talks about the importance of the exercise.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2019 05:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59629
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107179894.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Eager Lion 2019 - EOD Detonation - Radio, by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT