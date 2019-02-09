(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Eager Lion 2019 - Maritime Live Fire - Radio

    JORDAN

    09.02.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Kevin Payne 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    U.S. Navy Chief Engineman Michael Chamberlin of Coastal Riverine Squadron 2, discusses a maritime live fire event with the Jordanian Navy during Exercise Eager Lion 2019.

    AUDIO INFO

    TAGS

    Jordan
    USNavy
    EagerLion19

    Eager Lion 2019 - Maritime Live Fire - Radio