African Air Chiefs Symposium - USAFE/AFAFRICA Commander - Radio

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa Commander, talks about the goal is of the ninth annual African Air Chiefs Symposium at Nairobi, Kenya Aug. 28, 2019. The AACS has over 100 delegate, representing 36 nations this year and it provided a unique forum for strategic dialogue among African Air Chiefs to discuss common interests on the continent and foster cooperation among partners and allies.