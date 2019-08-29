(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    African Air Chiefs Symposium - USAFE/AFAFRICA Commander - Radio

    NAIROBI, KENYA

    08.29.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Craig Jensen 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa Commander, talks about the goal is of the ninth annual African Air Chiefs Symposium at Nairobi, Kenya Aug. 28, 2019. The AACS has over 100 delegate, representing 36 nations this year and it provided a unique forum for strategic dialogue among African Air Chiefs to discuss common interests on the continent and foster cooperation among partners and allies.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2019
    Date Posted: 09.04.2019 06:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: NAIROBI, KE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Air Chiefs Symposium - USAFE/AFAFRICA Commander - Radio, by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

