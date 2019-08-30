Coast Guard urges hurricane preparedness over Labor Day Weekend in South Florida

Capt. JoAnn Burdian, commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami Beach urges boaters throughout the Coast Guard 7th District to avoid the water this Labor Day weekend and to prepare for Hurricane Dorian. Hurricane Dorian is anticipated to make landfall Labor Day weekend which generally has a high volume of boaters on the water. Hurricanes can be unpredictable and can cause gale-force winds sooner than anticipated. (Coast Guard Audio)