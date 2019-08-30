(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard urges hurricane preparedness over Labor Day Weekend in South Florida

    Coast Guard urges hurricane preparedness over Labor Day Weekend in South Florida

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Capt. JoAnn Burdian, commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami Beach urges boaters throughout the Coast Guard 7th District to avoid the water this Labor Day weekend and to prepare for Hurricane Dorian. Hurricane Dorian is anticipated to make landfall Labor Day weekend which generally has a high volume of boaters on the water. Hurricanes can be unpredictable and can cause gale-force winds sooner than anticipated. (Coast Guard Audio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2019
    Date Posted: 08.30.2019 14:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59619
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107175372.mp3
    Length: 00:01:40
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 49
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard urges hurricane preparedness over Labor Day Weekend in South Florida, by PO3 Brandon Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Captain
    PSA
    Coast Guard
    COTP
    Dorian
    Sector Miami Beach
    Burdian
    JoAnn

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Coast Guard urges hurricane preparedness over Labor Day Weekend in South Florida