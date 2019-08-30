(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Safety Message form Coast Guard Tampa COTP

    A Safety Message form Coast Guard Tampa COTP

    UNITED STATES

    08.30.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Ayla Kelley 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Tampa Bay

    Important safety information from Capt. Matthew Thompson, Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg and captain of the port for Hurricane Dorian.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2019
    Date Posted: 08.30.2019 14:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59614
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107175118.mp3
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Safety Message form Coast Guard Tampa COTP, by PO1 Ayla Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    safety message
    Coast Guard
    Tampa
    Hurricane Dorian

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    A Safety Message form Coast Guard Tampa COTP