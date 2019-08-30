Date Taken: 08.30.2019 Date Posted: 08.30.2019 14:07 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 59610 Filename: 1908/DOD_107175108.mp3 Length: 00:01:42 Location: US

Web Views: 55 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Safety Message from Tampa area Captain of the Port for Hurricane Dorian, by PO1 Ayla Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.