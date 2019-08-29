(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lab Life - Episode 13: Junior Force, Major Impact --Brittany Fouts, Biomedical Engineer

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2019

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Brittany Fouts is a Biomedical Engineer who oversees major projects that keep Airmen safe in the skies above. Learn more about how this junior researcher is making a major impact for our Air Force on this episode of the Lab Life podcast.

    To learn more about the Air Force Research Laboratory, visit www.afresearchlab.com or follow us on social media at @AFresearchlab.

    To leave feedback on this show and offer suggestions for future episodes, email us at lablifepodcast@gmail.com.

    podcast
    Airman
    junior force
    Lab Life
    biomedical engineer

