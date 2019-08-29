Lab Life - Episode 13: Junior Force, Major Impact --Brittany Fouts, Biomedical Engineer

Brittany Fouts is a Biomedical Engineer who oversees major projects that keep Airmen safe in the skies above. Learn more about how this junior researcher is making a major impact for our Air Force on this episode of the Lab Life podcast.



