(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.28.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute

    This week, senior Marine Corps officers from Marine Corps Forces South alongside senior Brazilian military officers, had the opportunity to observe humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training during exercise UNITAS LX at Ilha da Marambla, Brazil. UNITAS, now reaching its 60th iteration, is the world's longest-running, annual exercise and brings together multinational forces from 11 countries to include Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Mexico, Great Britain and the United States. The exercise focuses on strengthening the existing regional partnerships these countries have with other countries from across the world and encourages establishing new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise during multinational training operations.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2019
    Date Posted: 08.28.2019 15:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59582
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107168477.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Colombia
    USMC
    Panama
    Mexico
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    Chile
    Argentina
    Marine Corps
    Brazil
    humanitarian assistance
    Marines
    Peru
    Great Britain
    Ecuador
    Paraguay
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    DMAMAMM
    disaster relief training
    UNITAS LX
    multinational training operations
    Exercise UNITAS LX

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Marine Minute