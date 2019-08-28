Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute



This week, senior Marine Corps officers from Marine Corps Forces South alongside senior Brazilian military officers, had the opportunity to observe humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training during exercise UNITAS LX at Ilha da Marambla, Brazil. UNITAS, now reaching its 60th iteration, is the world's longest-running, annual exercise and brings together multinational forces from 11 countries to include Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Mexico, Great Britain and the United States. The exercise focuses on strengthening the existing regional partnerships these countries have with other countries from across the world and encourages establishing new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise during multinational training operations.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.