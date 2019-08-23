TEASE: "Petty Officer Eric Coffer, explains Africa Endeavor 2019, a 42 nation senior leader engagement, held in Accra, Ghana."
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2019 07:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59570
|Filename:
|1908/DOD_107167103.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|ACCRA, GH
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Africa Endeavor 2019 - Overall Radio, by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT