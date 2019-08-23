(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Africa Endeavor 2019 - Overall Radio

    Africa Endeavor 2019 - Overall Radio

    ACCRA, GHANA

    08.23.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    TEASE: "Petty Officer Eric Coffer, explains Africa Endeavor 2019, a 42 nation senior leader engagement, held in Accra, Ghana."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2019
    Date Posted: 08.28.2019 07:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59570
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107167103.mp3
    Length: 00:00:40
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: ACCRA, GH 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Africa Endeavor 2019 - Overall Radio, by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    AFRICOM
    DMA
    Ghana
    AfricaEndeavor
    AE19
    EmbassyGhana

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Africa Endeavor 2019 - Overall Radio