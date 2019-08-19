MEDREX 19-5 serves as an opportunity for U.S. service members to strengthen their medical treatment capabilities, share best practices, and train in alternative conditions while reinforcing the partnership between the U.S. and Rwanda.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2019 07:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59565
|Filename:
|1908/DOD_107167074.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KIGALI, RW
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MEDREX 19-5 U.S and Rwanda Partnership Radio, by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT