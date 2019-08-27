(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute

    Last Friday, a Martial Arts Instructor Course at Camp Pendleton, California, made the final push towards awarding Marines the prestigious responsibility of developing professional warriors. These Marines endured challenges that not only tested them mentally and physically but also tested their character. A key component to the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program is the ethical warrior concept. Units from all over the Marine Corps sent their best NCO’s to earn the right to be Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructors. For three weeks, the Marines were put through different challenges like physical and combat conditioning, plenty of sparring, and also honed in on their spiritual fitness. During their final week of training, the Marines took everything they learned and applied it to their final exercise. Once they completed the course, these Marines were qualified to bring back what they learned to their unit.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2019
    Date Posted: 08.27.2019 16:03
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Minute