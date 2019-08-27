Today's stories: The Global Positioning System is on it's way to becoming 3 times more accurate with up to 8 times improved anti-jamming capabilities. Also, in a move that put safety first, 112 C-130 Hercules aircraft that were temporarily removed from service have been approved to return to worldwide operational duty.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2019 12:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59559
|Filename:
|1908/DOD_107164086.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|38
This work, Air Force Radio News 27 August 2019, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
