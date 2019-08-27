(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 27 August 2019

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The Global Positioning System is on it's way to becoming 3 times more accurate with up to 8 times improved anti-jamming capabilities. Also, in a move that put safety first, 112 C-130 Hercules aircraft that were temporarily removed from service have been approved to return to worldwide operational duty.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 27 August 2019, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Radio News 27 August 2019