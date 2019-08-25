(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    20190825 Power Hour

    20190825 Power Hour

    BAHRAIN

    08.25.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe 

    AFN Bahrain

    5th Fleet Command Master Chief Spike Call visits the AFN Bahrain studio to discuss various Navy topics with with show host MC1 Jesse Sharpe.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2019
    Date Posted: 08.28.2019 04:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Power Hour

