20190825 Power Hour

5th Fleet Command Master Chief Spike Call visits the AFN Bahrain studio to discuss various Navy topics with with show host MC1 Jesse Sharpe.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2019 04:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:26:40
|Year
|2019
