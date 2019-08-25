Exercise Shared Accord 2019 Overview - radio story

U.S. Army lead exercise Shared Accord 2019 is set to aid the Rwanda Defence Force with their peacekeeping missions. See what the U.S. forces are doing for the past few weeks to help aid their African partners. Shared Accord 2019, which runs Aug. 14- 28, is focused on bringing together U.S. and Rwandan forces, African partner militaries, allies and international organizations to increase readiness, interoperability, and partnership building between participating nations for peacekeeping operations in the Central African Republic. (U.S. Army radio story by Sgt. Miles Andrade)
Interview: Maj. Ryan Pace, USARAF Lead Exercise Planner for Shared Accord 2019
