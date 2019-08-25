(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Shared Accord 2019 Overview - radio story

    RWANDA

    08.25.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Miles Andrade 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    U.S. Army lead exercise Shared Accord 2019 is set to aid the Rwanda Defence Force with their peacekeeping missions. See what the U.S. forces are doing for the past few weeks to help aid their African partners. Shared Accord 2019, which runs Aug. 14- 28, is focused on bringing together U.S. and Rwandan forces, African partner militaries, allies and international organizations to increase readiness, interoperability, and partnership building between participating nations for peacekeeping operations in the Central African Republic. (U.S. Army radio story by Sgt. Miles Andrade)

    Interview: Maj. Ryan Pace, USARAF Lead Exercise Planner for Shared Accord 2019

    Date Taken: 08.25.2019
    Date Posted: 08.28.2019 05:23
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Shared Accord 2019 Overview - radio story, by SGT Miles Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #SharedAccord #SharedAccord19 #AFRICOM #USARAF #Rwanda

    Exercise Shared Accord 2019 Overview - radio story