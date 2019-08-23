Shared Accord 2019 - Detainee Ops Training - radio story

U.S. Army lead exercise Shared Accord 2019 is set to aid Rwandan Forces with their peacekeeping missions. See what military policeman Spc Robert Minor, 1775th Military Police Company, 210th MP Battalion, 177th MP Brigade has to say about working alongside Rwanda forces. (U.S. Army radio story by Sgt Miles Andrade)