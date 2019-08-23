(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Shared Accord 2019 - Detainee Ops Training - radio story

    Shared Accord 2019 - Detainee Ops Training - radio story

    RUSSIAN FEDERATION

    08.23.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Miles Andrade 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    U.S. Army lead exercise Shared Accord 2019 is set to aid Rwandan Forces with their peacekeeping missions. See what military policeman Spc Robert Minor, 1775th Military Police Company, 210th MP Battalion, 177th MP Brigade has to say about working alongside Rwanda forces. (U.S. Army radio story by Sgt Miles Andrade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2019
    Date Posted: 08.28.2019 05:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59555
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107162636.mp3
    Length: 00:00:35
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: RU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shared Accord 2019 - Detainee Ops Training - radio story, by SGT Miles Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #SharedAccord #SharedAccord2019 #AFRICOM #USARAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Shared Accord 2019 - Detainee Ops Training - radio story