    Shared Accord 2019 - Combat Casualty Care Training - Radio story

    RWANDA

    08.22.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Miles Andrade 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    Exercise Shared Accord 2019 has kicked off in Gabiro, Rwanda. SGT Jonathan Gunther tells us why passing down the skills he’s learned from being a combat medic is important to him. (U.S. Army radio story by SGT Miles Andrade)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2019
    Date Posted: 08.28.2019 05:22
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shared Accord 2019 - Combat Casualty Care Training - Radio story, by SGT Miles Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #SharedAccord #SharedAccord19 #USARAF #AFRICOM

    Shared Accord 2019 - Combat Casualty Care Training - Radio story