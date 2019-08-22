Exercise Shared Accord 2019 has kicked off in Gabiro, Rwanda. SGT Jonathan Gunther tells us why passing down the skills he’s learned from being a combat medic is important to him. (U.S. Army radio story by SGT Miles Andrade)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2019 05:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59552
|Filename:
|1908/DOD_107162570.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Shared Accord 2019 - Combat Casualty Care Training - Radio story, by SGT Miles Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT