U.S. Marines and Sailors stationed in Japan give back to the community through an English Camp.



The U.S. service members hosted 30 Japanese school-age children during the National Chou Youth Friendship Center’s third annual English camp Aug. 23 to Aug. 25 on Camp Fuji, Japan.



The camp served to provide the local community the opportunity to learn English and experience American culture through a myriad of group activities with the service members. While at the youth center, the service members assisted the children with conversations and interactions in shopping, ordering food, and other similar tasks. Even though this camp has been held twice previously, this year’s English camp has had more than 300 applicants from the local Japanese community. Events such as this serve to strengthen relationships between the U.S. and Japanese partners.



