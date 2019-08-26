(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 26 August 2019

    Air Force Radio News 26 August 2019

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The "Fight Tonight" scenario challenges space warfighters to respond to real-world challenges in an exercise setting. Also, the 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany took that idea and applied it to driver training, using innovation funds to buy a simulator that reproduces German road and weather conditions, and different types of vehicles.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 26 August 2019, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Radio News 26 August 2019