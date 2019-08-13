The Pillars 76 - Healthy Relationships Part 2: Respect

Maj. (Dr.) Reed, Wing Psychologist/Surgeon General, 363rd Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continues the podcast, "The Pillars," with the second part in their five part series on healthy relationships - respect. Dr. Reed is joined by four of the wing's embedded mental health technicians. Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Exercise, Toxic Work Environments, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes, and YouTube.



On each episode, the 363d ISR Wing Airmen Resilience Team finds a brief resilience topic so you can practically fix any potential roadblocks you encounter and finish a better wingman, airman and leader!