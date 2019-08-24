This is your DoD News Daily Weekly Recap for August 24, 2019.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2019 14:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59530
|Filename:
|1908/DOD_107155198.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DoD News Daily - Weekly Recap - August 24, 2019, by PO2 Ashley VanGuilder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT