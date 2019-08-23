(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment and Indonesian Korps Marines ,or KORMAR, recently improved on joint operational capabilities during Exercise Bougainville(Bou-gain-ville) I, at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii. August 21st. The two forces worked together to strengthen pre-deployment proficiency and effectiveness on the battlefield. During the exercise, the U.S. and Indonesian Marines encountered situations such as breaching and clearing, casualty evacuation, and detaining the enemy. The KORMAR exchange enhances the capability of both services and displays their continued commitment to share information and increase the ability to respond to crisis together. The Marine scout MOUT town allows the Marines to adapt mission readiness and build small unit cohesion, to be ready to fight in any clime or place.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2019
    Date Posted: 08.23.2019 14:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59525
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107154803.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MOUT
    USMC
    pre-deployment
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    mission readiness
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    1st Battalion
    readiness
    Indonesian Marines
    unit cohesion
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    Training Area Bellows
    KORMAR
    DMAMAMM
    Exercise Bougainville

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Marine Minute