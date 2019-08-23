Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment and Indonesian Korps Marines ,or KORMAR, recently improved on joint operational capabilities during Exercise Bougainville(Bou-gain-ville) I, at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii. August 21st. The two forces worked together to strengthen pre-deployment proficiency and effectiveness on the battlefield. During the exercise, the U.S. and Indonesian Marines encountered situations such as breaching and clearing, casualty evacuation, and detaining the enemy. The KORMAR exchange enhances the capability of both services and displays their continued commitment to share information and increase the ability to respond to crisis together. The Marine scout MOUT town allows the Marines to adapt mission readiness and build small unit cohesion, to be ready to fight in any clime or place.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.