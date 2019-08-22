(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Benjamin Whitten 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Cpl Ben Whitten with your Marine Minute.

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps SgtMaj Troy Black and Commandant of the Marine Corps General David Berger visited AFN Okinawa August 22nd for an interview. They discussed a range of topics including performance evals,

    Gen. Berger- "We're in a place right now where we're going to see some pretty significant changes. Proficiency and Conduct marks, we're not going to have that system here in the near future. The performance evaluation system for sergeants and above and for officers is going to change to be able to better capture how well and individual is performing."

    and parental leave,

    SgtMaj Black- "Things like maternity leave and other parts of how you manage somebody's career and keep em, find a way to keep em. You reach a point where a mom or a dad says hey I'd like to be a Marine and I'd like to be a parent but I can't see a way to do both. We have to figure out how we can not make that a choice between the two."

    To hear the full interview, visit DVIDSHUB.NET, that's D-V-I-D-S-HUB.NET and search "commandant of the marine corps interview".

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Marine Minute