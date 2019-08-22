(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Interview

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.22.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Jarren Burleson 

    AFN Okinawa

    General David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Sergeant Major Troy Black, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, joined Marine Sergeant Jarren Burleson to discuss upcoming changes to the Marine Corps.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2019
    Date Posted: 08.22.2019 01:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:29:18
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    TAGS

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    CMC
    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    NDS
    Navy
    Marines
    SMMC
    Commandant's Planning Guidance
    AFN Okinawa
    CPG

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Interview