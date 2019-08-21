Marine Minute

Marines with 4th Marine Regiment participate in an "assault amphibious vehicle crew-served weapons range" on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, August 20th. They utilized crew served weapons including the MK 19 grenade launcher and the Browning .50-caliber machine gun. 4th Marine Regiment crew chief Cpl Jonathan Gardener says quote, "The impact feels a lot different than the target practice rounds," "With the high explosive rounds, you can feel the ‘boom’".



Also in the Corps, III MEF Marines with Force Reconnaissance Company, and operators with Special Operations Engineer Regiment, Special Operations Command Australia, conduct Exercise HYDRACRAB, August 20th. HYDRACRAB is a multinational exercise by forces from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and U.S. Naval forces. This exercise prepares the participating EOD forces to operate as an integrated and capable allied force in the Indo-Pacific region.



