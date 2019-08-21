(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Benjamin Whitten 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Cpl Ben Whitten with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 4th Marine Regiment participate in an "assault amphibious vehicle crew-served weapons range" on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, August 20th. They utilized crew served weapons including the MK 19 grenade launcher and the Browning .50-caliber machine gun. 4th Marine Regiment crew chief Cpl Jonathan Gardener says quote, "The impact feels a lot different than the target practice rounds," "With the high explosive rounds, you can feel the ‘boom’".

    Also in the Corps, III MEF Marines with Force Reconnaissance Company, and operators with Special Operations Engineer Regiment, Special Operations Command Australia, conduct Exercise HYDRACRAB, August 20th. HYDRACRAB is a multinational exercise by forces from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and U.S. Naval forces. This exercise prepares the participating EOD forces to operate as an integrated and capable allied force in the Indo-Pacific region.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2019
    Date Posted: 08.21.2019 15:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

