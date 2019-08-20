(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    08.20.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    This year marks the 60th iteration of the annual exercise UNITAS LX.

    UNITAS LX is the world's longest-running annual exercise which brings together multinational forces from Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Mexico, Great Britain, and the United States.

    Senior Military Leaders from eleven different countries around the world such as Marine Colonel Robert Meade, commanding officer of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Southern Command, came together this week to host UNITAS LX on Naval Base Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, August 19.

    The exercise focuses on strengthening the long held-well established regional partnerships and encourages the establishment of new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise shared between allies through multinational training operations.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil

    Date Taken: 08.20.2019
    Date Posted: 08.20.2019 16:45
    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Minute