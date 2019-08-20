Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.



This year marks the 60th iteration of the annual exercise UNITAS LX.



UNITAS LX is the world's longest-running annual exercise which brings together multinational forces from Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Mexico, Great Britain, and the United States.



Senior Military Leaders from eleven different countries around the world such as Marine Colonel Robert Meade, commanding officer of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Southern Command, came together this week to host UNITAS LX on Naval Base Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, August 19.



The exercise focuses on strengthening the long held-well established regional partnerships and encourages the establishment of new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise shared between allies through multinational training operations.



